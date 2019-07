WACO, Texas – The Waco Police Department is currently investigating an auto-pedestrian accident.

The accident happened around 9:15 p.m. Friday, when a blue Ford accidentally hit a man trying to cross the street at Pearson Road on E. Waco Drive.

The driver of the Ford is not facing any criminal charges at this time.

The pedestrian has been taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Source: Waco Police Department