Woman charged with smashing man’s face with a rock

A McLennan County woman has been accused of smashing her boyfriend’s face with a rock and assaulting her sister over the weekend.

Ashley Marie Keith was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence and assault serious bodily injury family violence when booked into the McLennan County Jail. She posted $53000 bond and was released.

An arrest affidavit said McLennan County deputies were called to the BSR Cable Park in Axtell Saturday at 6:28 p.m. and found Keith being held.

The affidavit said the male victim had been asleep in the bed of his pickup truck when he woke up to being kicked in the stomach. He pushed his attacker away, but once she was out of the truck, she is accused of picking up a rock and striking him in the face. Deputies noted he was missing several teeth and was bleeding heavily.

When the suspect’s sister attempted to intervene, she was struck twice in the face before being wrestled to the ground and held. The affidavit stated deputies saw bruising to the female victim’s eye and face and scratches to her neck.