Woman killed when car hit tree in Bryan

Bryan police report a 20-year-old woman was killed when her small car smashed into a tree Sunday evening.

Officers were sent to the crash in the 3600 block of Wellborn Road at 7:15 p.m.

The preliminary investigation determined that a Mini Cooper had been going north in the outside lane of Wellborn Road when it suddenly veered across all the northbound and southbound lanes before striking a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger was taken to CHI St Joseph Hospital, treated and released.

The accident report indicated the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

The accident remained under investigation Monday.

The name of the victim was still being withheld Monday morning pending notification of next of kin.

