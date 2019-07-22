Woman killed when car hit tree in Bryan

Bryan police report a 20-year-old woman was killed when her small car smashed into a tree Sunday evening.
Officers were sent to the crash in the 3600 block of Wellborn Road at 7:15 p.m.
The preliminary investigation determined that a Mini Cooper had been going north in the outside lane of Wellborn Road when it suddenly veered across all the northbound and southbound lanes before striking a tree.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The passenger was taken to CHI St Joseph Hospital, treated and released.
The accident report indicated the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.
The accident remained under investigation Monday.
The name of the victim was still being withheld Monday morning pending notification of next of kin.