Work underway for Waco’s new entertainment destination

WACO, Texas – Work has started on the new entertainment center coming to Waco, known as Cottonwood Creek Market.

Crews have already cleared some of the 143-acre area. When they are done, the photo below shows how things are expected to look – complete with a new Cinemark theater set to open next spring.

This is just part of the development planned for the area between Loop 340 and New Road. The City of Waco gave developers more than $5 million in tax incentives to make this happen.

