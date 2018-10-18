Skip to content
Your Local Election HQ
Election results bring different outcomes for Central Texas areas
Early Voting ends on April 30
Who controls Congress? A by-the-numbers look at each chamber.
Join us for special ‘State of Texas’ elections broadcast
Central Texas gearing up for Midterm Election
60 Seconds with Kathy Richerson
60 Seconds with Rep. John Carter
60 Seconds with Dr. Brad Buckley
60 Seconds with Charles ‘Doc’ Anderson
Central Texas Voting Pride
60 Seconds with Rep. Roger Williams
60 Seconds with Katherine Turner Pearson
Why are campaigns texting me, and how do I get them to stop?
60 Seconds with Rick Kennedy
60 Seconds with John Fisher