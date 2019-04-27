Skip to content
KWKT
Waco
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Lone Star News
National & World News
Health News
Business
Weird News
Political News
Report It
Weather
Weather Headlines
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Sports
Local Sports
Baylor
Texas A&M
Big Race – Indy
Big Tournament
MLB
MLB Texas
Golf
NFL
NFL Dallas
NFL Houston
NFL Draft
NCAA
NCAA Basketball
Community
Calendar
Buy Local
Health Resource Center
Ask The Experts
Your Home Network
My Wellness Network
Health
Pain Stops Here
Health and Medical
Life & Health
Simple Health
Contests
Livestream
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
App
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
NFL
Some Faces Have Changed But The ‘Hot Boyz’ Swagger Is In Full Effect in Dallas
Cowboys Looking Forward to Kellen Moore at The Offensive Controls
GM Shakeup Has The Texans Focused on Cal McNair’s ‘Vision’
Gathers Looking To Use His Frame To Improve His All-Around Game
Cowboys Like What They See in Rookie DT Trysten Hill
More NFL Headlines
Gathers Working Hard to Make The Most Of Opportunities
Officials: 500,000 fans attend NFL Draft in Nashville
Cowboys draft Jalen Jelks in round 7 of NFL draft
Cowboys draft Donovan Wilson in round 6 of the NFL draft
Cowboys draft Joe Jackson in round 5 of the NFL draft
Cowboys draft Michael Jackson in round 5 of the NFL draft
NFL Draft Ends: Let’s talk quarterbacks
Eddie George wears No. 9 to remember McNair at NFL Draft
Cowboys pick Trysten Hill in round 2 of the NFL draft
Patriots trade up, select Nashville native JoeJuan Williams in 2nd round