Pain Stops Here

As pain specialists we understand the tremendous impact pain has on a persons’ quality of life. We care for thousands who suffer from chronic pain and we experience firsthand how recent regulations are affecting pain patients and the physicians that care for them. The tragedy of hundreds, even thousands, of drug overdose deaths has understandably taken precedence in the news media. Governments and other agencies have responded to the crisis, but some of the actions taken are highly unlikely to solve the problem of overdoses and needless deaths; meanwhile, they make life very difficult for individuals with chronic pain and for the physicians looking after them.

We fully support the fight against the opioid epidemic as it applies to fighting addiction but not when it hinders patient care.

The arena of Pain Management and how patients are treated is changing so rapidly, making it impossible for most providers and patients to keep up with. Many providers have stopped prescribing pain medications altogether and many pain patients are looking for answers. There has not been enough education about these changes provided to patients, providers or the public. As pain specialist it is our duty to stay up to date on current changes in order to be able to deliver quality care. We want to do our part, within our specialty, to combat the opioid epidemic and to provide answers for pain patients.

We launched the #PainStopsHere Campaign to provide education and resources to healthcare providers, patients, and our community. We also want to bring awareness to the chronic pain We want to help stop the pain, pain caused by addiction and drug abuse AND the physical pain experienced by over 100 million Americans every year.

National Take Back Initiative Collection(s) Sites

Take Back Day: Saturday, April 27, 2019 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Map If you do not find a collection site near you, please check back frequently, new sites are added every day.