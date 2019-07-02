Renee Summerour joined the news team this summer. She is an Anchor, MMJ, and Producer from San Diego, California.

Renee began her career in 2012 Hosting an awarding winning radio show, before beginning her television broadcasting career at One America News.

She honed her skills in production, producing political talk shows, and Anchor/reporter. She then moved to KYMA in Yuma, Az and became a full-time producer and Anchor/ reporter for two years. While there, She received the’ Heart of Yuma Award’ for making a difference in her community through her stories, before making her way to Waco.

Renee grew up in Trenton, NJ before moving to Oceanside, CA, and went to California State University Long Beach. She holds a Bachelors in Marketing, and is currently pursuing a Masters Degree in Digital Journalism.

She hopes to work and teach in the future.

