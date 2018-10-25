10th Ranked Baylor Soccer Hosts Home Finale, Thursday

Baylor Press Release:

WACO, Texas – No. 10 Baylor soccer (14-4-0, 7-1-0 Big 12) closes the 2018 regular season hosting Oklahoma (8-7-2, 3-3-1 Big 12) on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Betty Lou Mays Soccer Field.

Baylor will honor nine seniors and graduates for its annual Senior Night festivities, recognizing Kennedy Brown, Jackie Crowther, Haley Foster, Julie James, Sarah King, Ariel Leach, Hannah Parrish, Lauren Piercy, and Kylie Ross in postgame presentations.

The Bears control their own destiny for securing a share of the Big 12 regular season title, entering the final game on the conference schedule tied with a 7-1-0 record with West Virginia. A win for BU guarantees a share, while a loss or draw for WVU along with a win for Baylor will give the Bears the outright title.

Thursday’s match will feature both a free Baylor soccer shirt (first 1,000) and clapper noisemaker (first 500) giveaway.

For the first time in program history, all home matches will offer a free live video stream on Facebook.com/BaylorFutbol.

Baylor soccer has also entered year two of a partnership with La Mejor (106.1 FM) to offer a Spanish radio broadcast of all the games at Betty Lou Mays this season.

MATCH INFO

Thu., Oct. 25 vs. OU @ 7 p.m. CT

Betty Lou Mays Soccer Field

Stats: BaylorBears.com/stats

Video: Facebook.com/BaylorFutbol

Radio: La Mejor 106.1 FM (En Español)

Tickets: BaylorBears.com/tickets

Senior Day postgame recognition

Clear bag policy in effect

Baylor Soccer shirt giveaway

Baylor clapper noisemaker giveaway

BAYLOR BEARS

2018 Record: 14-4-0

2018 Big 12 Record: 7-1-0

Head Coach: Paul Jobson

Career: 70-37-14 (6th season)

BU: 70-37-14 (6th season)

OKLAHOMA SOONERS

2018 Record: 8-7-2

2018 Big 12 Record: 3-3-1

Head Coach: Matt Potter

Career: 143-135-46 (16th season)

OU: 55-66-20 (7th season)

BU vs. OU SERIES

Series: 2-0-0

First Meeting: 10/16/98

W, 2-0, in Waco

Last Meeting: 9/29/18

T, 0-0 (2OT), in Norman

Last 5: 3-0-2

Jobson vs OU: 4-0-2

BAYLOR QUICK NOTES

* Entering the final match of the 2018 regular season, Baylor controls its own destiny in the hunt for a regular season Big 12 title. A win for BU guarantees a share of the trophy, with BU currently tied with WVU in the standings at 7-1. If BU and WVU both win (24 points), tie (22 points) or lose (21 points) then the two squads will be regular-season co-champions.

* Baylor’s seven wins to date in Big 12 play are the most since 1998, when the BU squad set a program record with a 9-0-1 mark.

* Sixth-year head coach Paul Jobson became Baylor soccer’s all-time conference wins leader, improving to 24-18-6 career record in Big 12 play with a 3-1 win over Kansas, passing his wife and former Baylor head coach Marci Jobson (23-28-11) for the most conference wins in program history.

* Baylor has outscored opponents 24-2 at home this season and have scored at least one goal in all 18 matches of 2018.

* Baylor topped another record RPI ranking, moving up to No. 4, a new program record. The Bears hold the highest average RPI win in the country at 60. All four of BU’s losses are in the RPI Top 25.

* Baylor jumped to No. 10 in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 rankings, the highest ranking among Big 12 schools.

* Senior forward Jackie Crowther earned BU’s first Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week selection in 2018, rewarded in week seven for a two-goal effort vs. Texas Tech, the first and only Big 12 scorer to have a multi-goal effort in a conference match.

* Freshman Giuliana Cunningham was named the Big 12 Freshman of the week for week five, scoring both of BU’s game-winning goals over the weekend in a pair of 2-0 victories.

* Sophomore Jennifer Wandt earned Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week honors in both weeks five and seven, maintaining a clean sheet through the first six home matches of the season.

* Senior midfielder Julie James was named one of 30 candidates for the Senior CLASS Award, recognizing excellence in community, classroom, character and competition. James is the first candidate for the award in program history.

* Freshman Taylor Moon gave Baylor consecutive weeks with the conference’s top freshman honors, earning Big 12 Freshman of the Week for her game-winning assist in the win at Florida Atlantic.

* Freshman Maddie Algya was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Week after her week one performance, leading the conference in goals, assists, and points in the opening weekend of play.

* Jennifer Wandt’s assist in a 6-0 win vs. Nebraska marked the fifth time and just the third different BU goalkeeper to assist on a score in program history, the first since Michelle Kloss (vs. Prairie View A&M, 9/19/10).

* Jackie Crowther and Giuliana Cunningham scored goals within just 20 seconds of each other in the win over Nebraska, the quickest consecutive goals in program history.

* Raegan Padgett notched the fastest goal to start a match in program history, scoring the first goal vs. Samford (Aug. 19) just 35 seconds into the match.

* Baylor has now had 10 or more wins in 12 of its 23 seasons as a program, seven of the last nine, and three-straight under sixth-year head coach Paul Jobson. The 15 wins for BU in 2017 was the most since the 2012 squad set a program record with 19 wins.

* Baylor has had at least eight wins in, now, 10-straight seasons and has won or advanced by shootout in at least one match at the Big 12 Championship 10 times in 15 appearances, including six in a row.

* From May 9-12, a group of current and former Baylor soccer student-athletes returned for the second-straight year to serve on a mission trip to Guatemala alongside Baylor FCA.



