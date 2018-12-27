A Friendly Rivaly: Old Buddies Square off in The Texas Bowl

Houston, TX - Baylor Linebacker Clay Johnston and Vanderbilt quarterback, Kyle Shurmur have a long history that dates back to their time as Cleveland Browns ball boys and ninth-grade teammates.

Shurmur the son of current New York Giants, and former Cleveland Browns head coach, Pat Shurmur and Johnston the son of former NFL Strength and conditioning coach, Kent Johnston spent a lot of time together when their Dad's worked together in Cleveland.

Johnston looking forward to squaring off against his old buddy, on Thursday.

"I played freshman high school ball with ole Kyle. He was the quarterback and I was the sam Linebacker. There was a lot of good athletes on that teams, I think they had about 10 D1 athletes at St. Edwards high school out in Ohio, I think that was Lakewood, Ohio. Once again, like I told them its fun playing him. It's fun playing an old guy. I've been texting him, talking shop and we're just really excited to play each other."

Shurmur and Johnston will fight for a Texas Bowl win on Thursday night at 8:00pm at NRG Stadium, in Houston.