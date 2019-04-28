Aggies Drop Series Finale at Ole Miss, 3-2

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Texas A&M Press Release

By: Thomas Dick

OXFORD, Mississippi – The No. 10 Texas A&M Aggies suffered their second walk-off defeat of the series, losing Saturday afternoon’s finale against the No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels, 3-2, at Oxford-University Stadium.

The Rebels’ Thomas Dillard scored on a wild pitch with one out in the bottom of the ninth to end the game.

Aggie starting pitcher Christian Roa was left with no decision despite a solid effort. He yielded two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out three in 5.1 innings. Chris Weber was solid in relief, scattering three hits while striking out four over 2.0 scoreless innings. Kasey Kalich (1-1) was saddled with the loss, allowing one run on one hit and two walks over 1.0 inning.

The loss dropped Texas A&M to 30-15-1 overall and 11-9-1 in SEC play. Ole Miss improved to 30-15 overall and 13-8 in league action.