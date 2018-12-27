Sports

Aggies Looking For Good Showing In Jimbo's Old Stomping Grounds

Posted: Dec 27, 2018 11:49 AM CST

College Station, TX - Texas A&M will play their final game of 2018 in the place where their head coach, Jimbo Fisher, created his head-coaching legacy, leading the Florida State Seminoles back to a national title in 2013.

He now returns with an Aggie team that is on the rise and his players, like sophomore quarterback Kellen Mond know that it's important to have a good showing in front of Jimbo's Florida following.

"Yeah it's a really huge deal," he said. "We knew that probably going into Florida we would probably have a huge following there just because he's coached so long in Florida."

The Aggies and Wolfpack will meet on Monday night at 6:30pm at EverBank Stadium, in Jacksonville.

