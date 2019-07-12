Aggies Open Orlando Invitational Against Harvard

Texas A&M Press Release:

ORLANDO, Fla. – Texas A&M Men’s Basketball faces off against the Harvard Crimson in the first round of the 2019 Orlando Invitational over Thanksgiving weekend, ESPN Events announced Thursday. The game will tip at 12 or 12:30 p.m. CT and can be seen on ESPN or ESPN2.

The three-day tournament held at HP Field House at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex continues Friday, November 29 as the Aggies will square off against either Maryland or Temple, both of which advanced to the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

Texas A&M concludes play Sunday, December 1 with possible opponents Davidson, Fairfield, Marquette and USC.

The opening-round matchup against the Crimson marks the first time the two schools have met on the hardwood. Harvard, which has won seven Ivy League championships in the last nine years, finished the 2018-19 campaign with a 19-12 record and a berth in the NIT.

All second and third round games will be broadcast on the ESPN family of networks with game times to be determined.

