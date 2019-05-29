Baylor Baseball Carrying A Chip On Their Shoulder to Los Angeles Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Waco, TX - When Baylor leaves for Los Angeles on Wednesday morning they will have an extra carry-on, a giant chip on their shoulder, courtesy of the NCAA selection committee.

The Bears led the Big 12 with a month to play in the season, but a 2-3 record in their final two Big 12 weekends dropped them to second place in the conference. Despite finishing second in the number two RPI conference in the country the Bears were sent to the Los Angeles Regional, site of the Tournament's number one overall seed.

Typically the higher the seed, the weaker the regional, so the Bears are taking their trip to Los Angeles as a bit of a slap in the face.

"I mean absolutely," Junior Davis Wendzel said when asked if it was a sign of disrespect. "We didn't think we were the — I mean I guess you put the lowest to see there. I don't think we're the lowest to see by any means I think we're one of the highest if not the highest. And so, them sending us there's a little slap in the face but I'm fine with it. We've been doubted before will show them."

Native Californian Andy Thomas also sees it as a sign of disrespect but, now they get a chance to do something about it.

"At this point in the season, we're all in the playoffs, and we all can win." Thomas said. "The four seed the worst four seed can beat the best one seed. So at this point, it's bring your best game and that's bandwidth. So yes, we have a chip on our shoulder."

The Bears will travel to Los Angeles on Wednesday and begin practicing for their regional opener against Loyola Marymount, on Friday.