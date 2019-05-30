Baylor Baseball Looking Forward to The Cali Crowds

Waco, TX - Baylor Baseball will open the NCAA Postseason in California for the second straight year when they face Loyola Marymount on Friday in Los Angeles.

The Bears have eight players on their roster from the State of California including Andy Thomas who has friends and family that are fired up to see the Bears play in the Golden State.

"Yeah, I was called my mom she was, she was freaking out," Thomas said. "She was super excited. So it's gonna be good. Like I said, we have a lot of fans. I mean, I think we got more than 10 California guys and they're gonna bring 10 people each. So we're gonna have quite a big crowd there."

Baylor Coach Steve Rodriguez coached at Pepperdine for 12 seasons and he has been encouraged by the fan response out west.

"I think we have a lot of fans that are going to be there just from family and friends," Rodriguez said. "I know we have quite a few players from that area. And so I know they're excited. They're going to be bringing family and friends and it's my understanding the 200 ticket allotment was not even close to being enough, so that's a good sign for us."