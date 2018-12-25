Baylor Bears Ready for Texas Bowl

Waco, Texas - Baylor faces Vanderbilt on Thursday in the Academy Sports and Outdoors Texas Bowl. The Bears have made the most of practice leading up to Bowl week, and young players have stepped up. Senior offensive lineman, Patrick Lawrence, talks about the dynamics of the offensive line, and how they've displayed their talent the past few weeks.

"...I've seen them getting better the past few weeks with the amount of reps they've gotten, I think they're gonna excel from there," Patrick Lawrence said.

