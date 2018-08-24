Sports

Baylor Football & the 2018 Redshirt Rule

By:

Posted: Aug 24, 2018 06:39 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 24, 2018 06:39 PM CDT

Waco, Texas - The new redshirt rule will benefit college athletes tremendously, allowing players to participate in up to four games, and still redshirt.  From a coaching perspective, there's a lot more strategy in place with the new rule.

"...if you play a guy the first four games just to play him, and you say you're going to redshirt him, then all of a sudden a guy gets hurt in game 10, you've got to make a decision to play 5 games..." Matt Rhule said.

Click the video for more.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Stay Connected