Baylor Football & the 2018 Redshirt Rule

Waco, Texas - The new redshirt rule will benefit college athletes tremendously, allowing players to participate in up to four games, and still redshirt. From a coaching perspective, there's a lot more strategy in place with the new rule.

"...if you play a guy the first four games just to play him, and you say you're going to redshirt him, then all of a sudden a guy gets hurt in game 10, you've got to make a decision to play 5 games..." Matt Rhule said.

