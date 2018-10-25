Baylor Makes The Rounds At Big 12 Basketball Media Day Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Kansas City, KS - Scott Drew, King McClure and Makai Mason represented Baylor Basketball at Big 12 Media Day on Wednesday in Kansas City.

Coach Drew made light about how young his team was during his opening statement on Wednesday.

"Our SID David Kaye said, I got good news for you," Drew said "And I said what is it? He says, we've researched it and in the Power Five conferences you have the fewest returning lettermen of anybody and I know you like to win so at least you're winning that."

This young group of bears will definitely be tested early, playing in the Emerald Coast Classic, and will then see Wichita State, Arizona and Oregon, before opening Big 12 play.

"We play a challenging non-conference schedule again, previous to last year," Drew said. "We had the number one strength of schedule for the four years before that, using ESPN's RPI numbers and this year we challenged ourselves against in the non-conference as you can see with the teams that we face. Hopefully that will get us ready for what we will face in Big 12 play."

Drew on Makai Mason

The Bears will open the season on November 6th against Texas Southern.