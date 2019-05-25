Baylor Men's Golf in 29th Place at NCAA Championship

Baylor Press Release:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Baylor men’s golf is in 29th place after shooting 26-over-par 314 in Friday’s first round of the 2019 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship at Blessings Golf Club. The Bears are nine strokes back of the 15-team cut to advance to Monday’s fourth round of stroke play.



Oklahoma State (+2) leads the 30-team field, followed by Stanford (+3), California (+3), Auburn (+4), Wake Forest (+8), Texas A&M (+8), Ohio State (+9), Texas (+10), Georgia (+11), Clemson (+12), Arizona State (+14), North Carolina (+16), USC (+16), Oklahoma (+17), Liberty (+17), South Carolina (+17), Georgia Tech (+19), Vanderbilt (+19), Georgia Southern (+20), SMU (+20), LSU (+20), North Florida (+21), UNLV (+22), TCU (+23), Illinois (+23), Pepperdine (+24), Duke (+25), Louisville (+25), Baylor (+26) and BYU (+30).

Senior Garrett May posted the Bears’ best score of the day at 5-over 77 to sit in a tie for 69th place in the 156-player field. The Bears started on the back-9, and May took the turn at even-par after bouncing back with birdies immediately following each of his first two bogeys. He played the first five holes on the front-9 at 5-over before finishing with four consecutive pars.

Junior Colin Kober, who is competing in his first NCAA Championship after serving as the Bears’ alternate in each of his first two seasons, is tied for 87th place at 6-over 78. Kober was even through seven holes before playing his next three holes at 4-over. He responded with a birdie on his 11th hole, then played the final seven holes at 3-over.

Sophomore Ryan Grider is tied for 106th place at 7-over 79. He got off to a strong start with birdies on his first two holes, but he went 6-over across the final six holes on the back-9. Senior Braden Bailey and junior Cooper Dossey are tied for 123rd place at 8-over 80. Bailey was 7-over at the turn before playing the front-9 at 1-over, which led the team by two strokes. Dossey was 1-over through six holes before a triple bogey on his seventh hole. He responded by playing his next eight holes at 1-over before playing the final three holes at 3-over.

HIGHLIGHTS

Bailey became the only player in program history to compete in four NCAA Championships, while Dossey and May both teed off in their third NCAA Championships.

Baylor is tied for 12 th in the 30-team field in par-5 scoring at 1-under 4.95, tied for 24 th in par-4 scoring at 26-over 4.52 and 25 th in par-3 scoring at 9-over 3.45.

The Bears are tied for 22 nd in the field with 44 pars and tied for 23 rd with 10 birdies.

Bailey is tied for 13 th in the 156-player field in par-3 scoring at even-par 3.00.

Kober is tied for 32 nd in par-5 scoring at 1-under 4.75.

Grider is tied for 45th in par-4 scoring at 3-over 4.30.

STAT OF THE DAY

17 – there are 17 teams leading the Bears by 10 or fewer strokes with two rounds to play before the field is cut to 15 teams following Sunday’s third round. Baylor needs to catch 13 of those teams to advance to Monday’s fourth and final round of stroke play.

WHAT'S NEXT

Baylor is again paired with Liberty and Illinois for Saturday’s second round, and they will start from the first tee. Grider has the Bears’ first tee time at 1:05 p.m. CT, followed by Bailey at 1:16 p.m., Kober at 1:27 p.m., Dossey at 1:38 p.m. and May at 1:49 p.m. Live scoring of the NCAA Championship is available at www.golfstat.com. Follow @BaylorMGolf on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for updates throughout the season.