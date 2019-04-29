Baylor Men's Golf Places Sixth at Big 12 Championship

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Baylor Press Release

By: David Kaye

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. – Baylor men’s golf finished in sixth place with a three-round total of 6-over-par 846 at the 2019 Big 12 Championship. The Bears shot 1-under-par 279 in Sunday’s final round on The Old White TPC at The Greenbrier, which was the third-best score of the day.

Baylor (+6) was just four strokes back of third place. The Bears finished behind Oklahoma State (-13), TCU (-2), Oklahoma (+2), Texas (+2) and Texas Tech (+4). BU earned head-to-head wins over Kansas State (+7), Iowa State (+16), Kansas (+20) and West Virginia (+24).

Senior Garrett May earned All-Tournament honors after finishing in a tie for fifth place individually at 5-under 205, which was two shots back of the lead. May’s 205 was the best 54-hole total by a Baylor player in 23 all-time Big 12 Championships. He shot 4-under-par 66 in the final round, matching his second-round score and equaling the second-best round by a BU player at the Big 12 Championship.

Cooper Dossey shot even-par 70 for a second consecutive round and finished tied for 17th place at 3-over 213. Colin Kober tied for 31st place at 7-over 217 after a final round of 6-over 76, and Braden Bailey took 35th place at 8-over 218 after a final round 1-over 71.

BU sophomore Ryan Grider withdrew with an injury and was replace by fellow sophomore Mark Reppe, who was making his postseason debut. Reppe strung together three consecutive birdies to start the back-9 and finished at 2-over 72.