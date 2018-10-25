Baylor Ready for Prime-time Showdown with West Virginia Video

Waco, TX - The Baylor Bears will play their first Thursday night game since 2015, when they travel to Morgantown on Thursday night to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Thursday night has been good to the Bears winning both of their Thursday night games since 2013, against Oklahoma and Kansas State, respectively. This team though has not been in that spot and is looking forward to their chance to shine tomorrow night.

Senior Blake Blackmar played a big role the last time the Bears went to West Virginia so he knows exactly what to expect even when his offense takes a seat.

"The benches are heated and I actually melted my mouthpiece when I put my helmet down when we came out of the game," Blackmar said. "It's just the little things like that when I came out of the game, to go on our second drive of the game and my mouthpiece was mush. They have a lot of traditions and it's going to be loud and rowdy, and it's going to be fun. It's a fun place to play."

The WVU Faithful has developed a bit of a reputation with the players on this team and guys like junior linebacker Clay Johntson is looking forward to the rocking atmosphere.

"It's going to be fun," he said. "We're all fired up in the locker room, because I know their fans are crazy. they'll be throwing stuff at us, and we;re excited for that experience. I know the defense is we're excited for it."

The Mountaineers will be looking to get back on track after a terrible performance their last time out against Iowa State. Head Coach Dana Holgorsen is looking forward to seeing his team's response on Thursday.

WVU on Bouncing Back

"I'm anxious to see how we will respond," Holgorsen said. "I think I know how we will respond. We're going to go out there, and we're going to play our ass off. Hopefully, we do that for four quarters, and we continue to develop into a better football team."

The Bears and Mountaineers kick off at 6:00pm tomorrow night on Fox Sports One.