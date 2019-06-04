Baylor's Wendzel Selected By The Texas Rangers with the 41st Pick

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Waco, TX - Baylor 3rd baseman Davis Wendzel was selcted with the 41st pick in the competitive balance round of the MLB First-Year Player Draft.

Wendzel was the second Bear picked on Monday night as Catcher Shea Langeliers was picked 9th overall by the Atlanta Braves earlier in the night.

Wendzel is the third Baylor player taken in the supplemental 1st round since 2000.