Baylor Track and Field Set for NCAA Nationals

Baylor Athletics Press Release:

WACO, Texas – Baylor track & field is set to close the 2019 campaign as the Bears travel south on Interstate 35 to compete in the NCAA Outdoor Championships June 5-8 at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin, Texas.

“Being just 90 miles down the road in Austin – at a place that a lot of our athletes have called home, have run state championships – they’ve got a lot of great memories there,” head coach Todd Harbour said. “So, it’s a nice tradeoff. There’s no crowd in the world like Eugene. It’s unbelievable. Those people up there appreciate great performance – it’s like a European crowd. But Austin is home, and we’re real excited.”

Senior Wil London, sophomores Howard Fields III, Jalen Seals, and Aaliyah Miller, as well as freshman KC Lightfoot will be competing for national championships along with both the men’s and women’s 4×400-meter relay teams.

This will be London’s fourth consecutive trip to the NCAA Outdoor Championships, where he earned All-America honors in 2017 and 2018 with eighth-place finishes both years. The Waco, Texas, native was a double All-American in 2018 as the Bears’ 4×400-meter relay team placed seventh. London will be competing in both the 400 meters and 4×400-meter relay this week.

Fields returns to the outdoor championships for the second straight season as he was a member of the Bears’ All-America 4×400-meter relay team as a freshman. This will be his first time to compete in the 400 meters at Nationals, and he will be on the 4×400-meter relay team again this week.

Miller competed in both the 800 meters and 4×400-meter relay as a freshman at the 2018 outdoor championships, where she was an All-American on the Bears’ 4×400 squad. She will once again be competing in the 800 and 4×4 this week.

Seals and Lightfoot will be making their first appearances at the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Lightfoot is in the midst of a banner freshman season, where he was an All-American and Big 12 Champion in the indoor pole vault and a Big 12 Champion outdoors in the pole vault, as well.

Seals has earned seven All-Big 12 honors between indoor and outdoor during his first two years at Baylor.

The men’s 4×400-meter relay will travel London and Fields along with Chris Platt, Matthew Moorer, Caleb Dickson, and Antwuan Musgrove to Austin. On the women’s side, Miller as well as Kiana Horton, Victoria Powell, Sydney Washington, Leticia De Souza, and Morgan Stewart will be making the trip as members of the 4×4 squad.

“We’ve pointed to it all year that we want to finish strong,” Harbour said. “We didn’t have our best meet last year at the end of the year at Eugene. So, we really want to have a great ending to this season. And I think both groups are set up.”

The 2019 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships will be televised on the ESPN family of networks, including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and ESPN3. A complete list of streams can be found at https://www.ncaa.com/championships/trackfield-outdoor/d1/broadcast-info. Live results can be viewed at https://dt8v5llb2dwhs.cloudfront.net/NCAA/index.htm.

For continued updates on the Baylor Track & Field team, follow the team’s social media accounts all season long: @BaylorTrack.

2019 DI OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS

MIKE A. MYERS STADIUM | AUSTIN, TX | JUNE 5 – 8



WEDNESDAY, JUNE 5 (Men)

6:30 p.m.: Pole Vault Final (KC Lightfoot)

8:00 p.m.: Long Jump Final (Jalen Seals)

8:00 p.m.: 400 Meters Semifinal (Wil London, Trey Fields)

9:48 p.m.: 4×400 Meter Relay Semifinal (TBD)



THURSDAY, JUNE 6 (Women)

8:44 p.m.: 800 Meters Semifinal (Aaliyah Miller)

10:18 p.m.: 4×400 Meter Relay Semifinal (TBD)



FRIDAY, JUNE 7 (Men)

8:32 p.m.: 400 Meters Final (TBD)

9:51 p.m.: 4×400 Meter Relay Final (TBD)



SATURDAY, JUNE 8 (Women)

6:44 p.m.: 800 Meters Final (TBD)

7:51 p.m.: 4×400 Meter Relay Final (TBD)

*All times listed are in Central Time