Baylor Track & Field: Moorer Advances to 400m Final

Baylor Press Release

By: Kellen Coleman

WACO, Texas – Matthew Moorer clocked a time of 47.21 Saturday afternoon in the prelims of the 400 meters to move on to the finals at the 2019 USATF U20 Outdoor Championships in Miramar, Fla.

Moorer recorded the second-fastest time in heat three to place sixth overall in the prelims and advance to Sunday’s final.

The men’s 400 meters final will begin Sunday at 4:00 p.m. CT. Alyssa Miller will also be competing Sunday as the women’s high jump begins at 3 p.m. CT.

Live results from Miramar can be found at https://results.adkinstrak.com/meets/3757, and the meet can be watched live with a subscription at https://www.usatf.tv/gprofile.php?mgroup_id=45365&mgroup_event_id=7289&year=2019&do=videos&video_id=277250.



