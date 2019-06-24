Baylor Track & Field: Moorer, Miller Place Fourth at U20 Championships

Baylor Press Release

By: Kellen Coleman

WACO, Texas – Matthew Moorer and Alyssa Miller took fourth in their respective events on the final day of the 2019 USATF U20 Outdoor Championships Sunday afternoon at the Ansin Sports Complex in Miramar, Fla.



In the women’s high jump, Miller was successful on her first three attempts before clearing a personal-best 5-10.75 (1.80m) to finish in fourth place. The McKinney, Texas, product is now the No. 3 outdoor high jump performer in Baylor history, and is tied for the third-best mark in school history as well.

After qualifying for the finals in Saturday’s prelims, Moorer recorded a time of 46.68 to take fourth in the men’s 400 meters.

