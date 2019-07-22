Breaking News
Eight vehicle crash on I-35 in Temple causing major delays

Baylor Track & Field: Moorer, USA 4×4 Set U20 World Record

Sports

by: Baylor University

Posted: / Updated:

Baylor Press Release

By: Kellen Coleman

WACO, Texas – Matthew Moorer and the USA Track & Field 4×400-meter relay team broke the under-20 world record en route to taking home the victory Sunday at the 2019 Pan American U20 Championships in San José, Costa Rica.

Moorer ran a third-leg split of 45.2 as he along with Frederick Lewis, Matthew Boling and Justin Robinson cruised to the gold medal in a world record-setting time of 2:59.30.

Moorer, a product of Ypsilanti, Mich., will be a sophomore for the Bears in 2019-20 looking to build upon a freshman campaign that featured two All-America honors, a Big 12 Championship and three All-Big 12 awards.

Complete results from Costa Rica can be found at: https://panam2019.org/Evento.aspx?eve=696&orden=F&jornada=999
 
For updates on the Baylor Track & Field team throughout the offseason, follow the team’s social media accounts: @BaylorTrack.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Upcoming Events

90210 Countdown Clock

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests