Sports

Baylor Volleyball Opens Season With 3-1 Victory Over LSU

By:

Posted: Aug 24, 2018 10:32 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 24, 2018 10:32 PM CDT

Waco, Texas - Baylor volleyball opened their season at home facing LSU, in the Baylor Invitational.  The Ferrell Center had a record breaking attendance for a volleyball match, with over 3,800 people.  Baylor won the first set 25-19, and the final two sets.

