Baylor Volleyball Opens Season With 3-1 Victory Over LSU
Waco, Texas - Baylor volleyball opened their season at home facing LSU, in the Baylor Invitational. The Ferrell Center had a record breaking attendance for a volleyball match, with over 3,800 people. Baylor won the first set 25-19, and the final two sets.
