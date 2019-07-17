Big 12 Media Days: Baylor’s Defense Could be the X-Factor in 2019

ARLINGTON, TX – Matt Rhule took the podium at Big 12 Media Days, and said “it’s all about the defense continuing to get better,” as the Bears struggled with big plays last year. One of the key components to playing good defense, is taking the ball away, and the Bears were the worst team in the Big 12, at takeaways.

“Those guys are battle tested,” Matt Rhule said. “And now we have to go out and play at the elite level. “I think we’ve tried to adapt as coaches, we have gone to a three-down structure, as opposed to four-down, what we have already known, and hoping we can get more speed on the field, and we are as fast much a team as I’ve ever been around, and we hope to get that speed to translate come fall.”

Senior linebacker, Clay Johnston, was at Big 12 Media Days, and talks about their defense preparing for the season.

“When we practice, come fall camp,” Clay Johnston said. “We’re just trying to prepare for SFA, come August 31st, we have to consciously make the effort as a unit, to strip and attack the ball.”