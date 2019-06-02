Coleman Brothers’ Seven RBI Key Aggies’ Win vs. Fordham

Texas A&M Press Release

By: Thomas D. Dick

MORGANTOWN, West Virginia – Hunter Coleman and Ty Coleman combined for three home runs and seven RBI to power the No. 19 Texas A&M Aggies to an 11-2 victory over the Fordham Rams in Saturday’s NCAA Morgantown Regional elimination game at Monongalia County Ballpark.

Hunter Coleman paced the Aggies’ offense, going 3-for-5 with one walk, two home runs, three runs scored, one stolen base and five RBI. He hit a three-run job in the Aggies’ five-run first inning and then added a mammoth two-run blast in the seventh. Ty Coleman hit a two-run dinger in the fourth.

The Aggies also got two hits apiece from Braden Shewmake, Bryce Blaum and Mikey Hoehner. Blaum batted 2-for-3 with two walks, one double and one home run.

Asa Lacy (8-4) weaved another stellar effort, allowing one run on three hits, two hit batters and one walk while striking out seven in 7.0 innings. Lacy moved into a fourth-place tie with Jeff Granger (1992) on the Aggies’ single-season strikeouts list with 130. He trails on Casey Fossum (1999 – 162), Granger (1993 -150) and Barret Loux (2010 – 136).

Dustin Saenz and Brandon Birdsell closed out the game out of the bullpen with Saenz working a scoreless eighth.

UP NEXT

The Aggies continue their battle out of the losers’ bracket Sunday at 11 a.m. when they face the defeated party of Saturday night’s game between the Duke Blue Devils and host West Virginia Mountaineers.

SCORING SUMMARY

T1 | With one out, Blaum blasted a 2-0 offering down the leftfield line for a solo home run. Cam Blake beat out a bunt single and Hoehner singled through the left side of the infield to put runners at the corners. After Blake was retired at home on Will Frizzell’s fielder’s choice grounder to first base, Logan Foster plated a run with a single through the left side. Hunter Coleman capped off the cavalcade of runs with a three-run home run to leftfield. A&M 5, FORD 0.

T4 | With one out, Hunter Coleman drew a four pitch walk and was replaced at first by Zach DeLoach who bounced into a fielder’s choice grounder to second base. Ty Coleman launched a two-run dinger to leftfield. A&M 7, FORD 0.

T6 | With one out, Hunter Coleman drove a single to centerfield and stole second base. DeLoach dropped a single in front of the leftfielder to knock in a hustling Hunter Coleman. A&M 8, FORD 0.

B6 | With two outs, Alvin Melendez was hit by a pitch and scored when Matt Tarabek tight-roped a double down the leftfield line. A&M 8, FORD 1.

T7 | Hoehner hit a leadoff single to centerfield and Frizzell drew a walk. Frizzell was replaced at first with pinch-runner Allonte Wingate who was picked off at first after Foster struck out looking. With two outs, Hunter Coleman hit his second home run of the game and many people still do not know where it landed. A&M 10, FORD 1.

T8 | With one out, Shewmake singled to rightfield and Blaum doubled to leftfield to put two in scoring position. Cam Blake grounded to second to knock in Shewmake. A&M 11, FORD 1.

B9 | Aggie reliever Birdsell hit Casey Brown with a pitch and walked Justin Machado and Domenico Doria. Jack Harnisch slipped a single through the right side to plate Brown before Birdsell rebounded to strike out the last two Rams. A&M 11, FORD 2.