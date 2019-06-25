Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith Paying it Forward With Football Camp at Fort Hood

Cowboys linebacker, Jaylon Smith, is holding a two day football camp at Hood Stadium, in Fort Hood. Smith holds the military close to his heart, as his oldest brother was in the Navy for eight years. When Smith was a kid, the football camps he attended significantly impact his life, so he wanted to make sure that family members of those who serve our country, get the same opportunity.

“You know the service, and what these men and women do to protect our country,” Jaylon Smith said. “It’s a blessing, but they have lives too, and they have children who get the opportunity to live on these bases, and things of that nature, so for me, it’s all about paying it forward.”

One of the campers, Cameron Wingfield, aspires to be like Jaylon Smith. The nine year old linebacker/running back learned a lot today, and was thrilled to meet Smith for the first time.

“I learned at linebacker, you’re supposed to read all around the field,” Cameron Wingfield said. “If the running back is pointing this way, you’re supposed to make sure if he runs that way, you’re already there.”

“Cam watches a lot of film,” Tre Wingfield said. “He loves playing linebacker, he loves to hit, he likes interceptions, things like that.”

“It’s an amazing experience,”Cameron Wingfield said. “Because he’s one of my favorite players.”

Jaylon Smith could have been anywhere in the world today, but he chose to be at Hood Stadium, paying it forward.

“Just to service in general, and me being a resident of Texas,” Jaylon Smith said. “I just want to be able to spread my wings around Texas, and show everyone that I care.”

“It just speaks about his character, you know, a lot of kids when they grow up, they always remember things like this, and they tell stories how it got them through certain things, and make them want to try even harder.”