Crawford Lady Pirates 2019 State Champs

Waco, Texas - The Crawford Lady Pirates are the 2019 2A State Champs, after beating Thorndale 8-7 in extra innings. Makey Dunbar hit a walk-off double for the win, after Thorndale had a 6 run inning. The Lady Pirates knew they had it in them, to battle back.

"We knew we could come back," Makey Dunbar said. "We've come back from those scores many times, we just had to show grit, and fight them back, and try to make it through, and we didm."

"For the program, it means a lot," Kirk Allen said. "It means that Crawford is important, people know that people in Crawford can play softball."

Click the video for more.