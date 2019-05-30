Crawford Softball Ready to Finish Their Fight Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Austin, TX - Crawford Softball is back in the State Finals for the first time since they won it all back in 2014.

They enter Thursday's final with a gaudy 35-3 record and this team knows just how close they are to bringing home another title, but senior Cambree Aguirre, just wants to soak in every second.

"At this point in time we're just grateful that we're here," she said. "We've got a long way to go. We want to win it, but we have to play like we played today."

Head Coach Kirk Allen has watched his girls pour everything they have into this year and he knows if they can just do that one more time, they will be state champions.

"Hey we've been working all year long for this," he said when asked about his message to his team. "Our word all year long is 'finish'. So I'm just gonna tell them, you know what, 'you're to the last game. It's the last one, no matter what, let's just go finish let's just go finish this. let's just lay everything on the line, whatever you got left give it to me. And then we'll just live with the results.'"

Crawford will get their opportunity to win another state title when they take on Thorndale at 3:00pm at McCombs Field, in Austin.