Dallas Cowboys Out for the Summer

Coaches and executives around the NFL are hoping their players are on their best behavior as teams break their mini camps on Thursday with about six weeks until training camp.

This is obviously away from football, but it’s equally important to keep in shape and continue to work on things before arriving in Oxnard.

Veterans like Jason Witten and Quarterback Dak Prescott are chief among those who will find a balance between work and play for the next six weeks.

“Yeah, it’s been good all season for me, and you know, making that decision,” Witten says. “In February, early March, that helps me because I’ve had a whole offseason. But I still got a lot of work to do, you know….clean up, knock some of that rust off. So these next five six weeks will be really important for me.”

“I’m not worried about losing the edge,” Prescott says. “I’ll take a little time off, but within that time I’m not going to be taking care of my body during the things that I need to do when you feel as, I guess as good as I do physically, and honestly, mentally. You’re hungry to just keep that going, and you’re hungry to get better at that. So, the time I will be taking, but trust me I’ll stay with it.”

The Dallas team charter will land in Oxnard on Thursday, July 25.