Doxakis and Lacy Named NCBWA All Americans

Texas A&M Press Release:

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M pitchers John Doxakis and Asa Lacy were named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association 2019 Division I All-America Team, the NCBWA announced Wednesday afternoon.

Doxakis, who was a second-round pick of the Tampa Bay Rays in this year’s MLB Draft, was selected for the NCBWA All-America Second Team while Lacy earned NCBWA All-America Third Team honors.

The two southpaws also earned Perfect Game/Rawlings College All-America status Wednesday as Doxakis was named to the second team and Lacy garnered Honorable Mention recognition.

It marks the fourth time multiple Aggie pitchers have earned All-America status in a season since 2010.

Doxakis has already garnered Baseball America All-America Third Team, SEC All-Tournament Team, NCAA Morgantown Regional All-Tournament Team and Golden Spikes Award semifinalist recognition. As a junior, he recorded a 7-4 record, 2.06 ERA, .207 opponent batting average and 115 strikeouts in 104.2 innings. The Houston, Texas, native’s 258 career strikeouts ranks 10th on Texas A&M’s all-time strikeouts list.

Lacy logged an 8-4 record with 2.13 ERA in 2019, leading the nation in fewest hits allowed per nine innings (4.97). He also ranks eighth in strikeouts per nine innings (13.2) and ninth in strikeouts (130). The Kerrville, Texas, native was chosen to play for the USA Baseball 2019 Collegiate National Team and was named a Golden Spikes Award semifinalist for his performance as a sophomore.

Doxakis and Lacy helped the Aggie pitching staff set a new single-season school record for strikeouts in a season with 673.