Erik McCoy and Jace Sternberger Selected on Day Two of The NFL Draft

Posted: Apr 26, 2019 10:29 PM CDT

Nasvhille, TN - Texas A&M had two players selected on Day two of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Erik McCoy was taken in the second round with the 48th pick by the New Orleans Saints who traded up to get McCoy.

Aggie Tight End Jace Sternberger was picked in the 3rd round by the Green Bay Packers with the 75th overall pick.

