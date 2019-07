ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Justin Bour delivered a two-run single on the first pitch he saw after replacing injured American League All-Star Tommy La Stella, and the grieving Los Angeles Angels beat the Texas Rangers 9-4 on Tuesday night.

The emotional win came a day after the death of 27-year-old pitcher Tyler Skaggs, who was found unresponsive in his room at the team's hotel before what was supposed to be the series opener Monday. That game was postponed.