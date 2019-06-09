Sports

FCA Victory Bowl Volleyball: Red Team Wins in 3 Sets

Waco, Texas - University High played host to the 2019 FCA Victory Bowl Volleyball game on Saturday.  The red team won all three sets, 25-19, 25-21 and 25-20.  It was close all three sets, however, the red team believed they were able to win the match, because they had instant chemistry on the court.

"We started clicking the first time we ever played together, so it came natural," Molly Tomlin said.

