Following The Path of The Cyclones

Waco, TX - Baylor Will Head to West Virginia on Thursday to take on a, normally explosive, West Virginia offense that was just shut down in Ames, Iowa.

West Virginia Head Coach Dana Holgorsen said it was the worst offensive performance he has seen, as a coach. Common sense says, just do what Iowa State did, but for the Bears it's not that easy.

"It's a different defense so we can't take a ton from it, but I just think they were able to limit the explosive plays," Head Coach Matt Rhule said. "Their guys got off blocks and made tackles, they had some nuances, so wrinkles that they put in for that game. They [West Virginia] put people on the perimeter and let guys run with it. I thought I owa State did a good job of taking that away. For us it's a little bit different so we'll have to go back and watch some other games, because we're more of a 4-man front."

Linebacker Clay Johnston echoed those same sentiments and said they just have to make the plays that are there and trust their coaching staff.

"Iowa State ran a three man front, but we don't do that," he said. "We have a package for that, that we might put in the game. they had a lot of coverage sacks, and they just got off the field on 3rd down and that's what we've got to do."

Iowa State held West Virginia 375 yards below their season average, for total offense, and quarterback Will Grier 260 yards below his season average for passing yards.