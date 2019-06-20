Former Highlander, Neuse, Makes an Instant Impact in Lubbock

Former McLennan Highlander, Dylan Neuse, has made an instant impact in his first season, in Lubbock starting 62 games and possibly saving their season on Wednesday Night, in Omaha, Nebraska.

Neuse is an integral part of Texas Tech’s 4th College World Series team, but being denied a chance to play in the JUCO College World Series, last year, is driving him to make the most of this trip to the division-one College World Series.

“When I got to this team, I knew their execrations were to come here, but I got unlucky last year not going to the JUCO world series,” he said. “So I think I wanted to change the attitude on this team, not just to go but I wanted to win the thing.”

Neuse had just one offer out of college and it was from Mitch Thompson and McLennan Community College. Neuse credits Thompson and his staff for getting him prepared to play at a high-level on this stage.

“To be part of it, I’m blessed,” he said. “I never would have guessed it. I got one offer out of high school, and it was to a junior college. I was expecting to be there two years. I got out of there in one year. I can’t tell you how much they helped me — Coach Thompson and that staff down there.”

Neuse will try to help the Red Raiders win four more games and claim a national championship, starting on Friday at 1:00pm in a rematch with Michigan.