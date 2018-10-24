Gatesville Digs Deep To Enhance Playoff Possibilities

Gatesville, TX - The Gatesville Hornets greatly improved their playoff chances with a win last Friday over China Spring.

The Hornets moved to 1-1 in district play while dropping China Spring to 0-2. Gatesville had dropped four of their previous five games prior to knocking off the Cougars, but none of that mattered on Friday night, and the win has propelled them into the district championship chase.

"It was a great win for a lot of reasons it keeps the game 11 playoff hope alive, keeps us in the hunt for district championship going into open week," Head coach Kyle Cooper said. "it's always nice to take a win into open week."

GATESVILLE TOUGH ROAD AHEAD

After their bye week, the Hornets still have dates remaining with Stephenville and La Vega, while China Spring must play host to La Vega before hitting the road for Brownwood. China Spring must beat Brownwood or La Vega to force themselves into a tie-breaker situation. And while the Hornets are feeling good this week, they still have some attainable goals that they would like to reach.

"Everyone in the locker room seems a little more relaxed a little more happy and what not but they also know that we got to keep pressing these nexr upcoming games," quarterback Preston Preciado said. "Because why not us why not us, as the distrct champ? Why does it have to be La Vega or Stephenville."