Skip to content
KWKT
Waco
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Lone Star News
National & World News
Health News
Business
Weird News
Political News
Report It
Weather
Weather Headlines
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Sports
Local Sports
Baylor
Texas A&M
Big Race – Indy
Big Tournament
MLB
MLB Texas
Golf
NFL
NFL Dallas
NFL Houston
NFL Draft
NCAA
NCAA Basketball
Community
Calendar
Buy Local
Health Resource Center
Ask The Experts
Your Home Network
My Wellness Network
Health
Pain Stops Here
Health and Medical
Life & Health
Simple Health
Contests
Livestream
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
App
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
High School Football
Gatesville’s Cooper Leaving to Join Art Briles at Mount Vernon
2019 State 7-on-7 Pools Released
Temple ISD Names Franklin Their New Head Softball Coach
Starburst Classic Winners Crowned
Texas 7 on 7 Players Required to Wear Soft Shell Helmet
More High School Football Headlines
FCA Victory Bowl Football Game: Red Team Wins 17-14
FCA Victory Bowl Volleyball: Red Team Wins in 3 Sets
Blue Team Beats Red, 9-4 in Victory Bowl Baseball Game
2019 FCA Softball Victory Bowl Finishes in 15-15 tie
Dave Campbells 4A Preseason Rankings Have Central Texas Flare
Valley Mills Baseball Falls In State Semi’s Against Linden-Kildare
Father and Son Saddle Up For One Final Ride, at State
Valley Mills Baseball Set For State Semi-Finals on Wednesday
Robinson’s Kent Steps Down as Head Coach
Crawford Lady Pirates 2019 State Champs