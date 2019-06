The Texas State 7on7 Organization released the pools and schedules for the 2019 tournament, on Monday.

Central Texas will have nine team, in all, participating in this year’s tournament, and they are as follows:

Division One:

1) Belton

2) Midway

3) Temple

Division Two:

1) Connally

2) La Vega

3) McGregor

Division Three:

1) Bremond

2) Hearne

3) Rogers

To see the full list of teams and schedule, click here.