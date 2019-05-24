Bosqueville Evens Their Series With Windthorst Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Fort Worth, TX - The Bosqueville Bulldogs topped Windthorst 5-0 on Thursday to stay alive in the region semi-finals.

These two teams will meet up again on Saturday back at VR Eaton High School, with the winner advancing to the regional final.