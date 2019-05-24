High School Football

Bosqueville Evens Their Series With Windthorst

Posted: May 23, 2019 09:43 PM CDT

Updated: May 23, 2019 09:54 PM CDT

Fort Worth, TX - The Bosqueville Bulldogs topped Windthorst 5-0 on Thursday to stay alive in the region semi-finals.

These two teams will meet up again on Saturday back at VR Eaton High School, with the winner advancing to the regional final.

