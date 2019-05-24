Clifton Drops Series Opener Against Kirbyville Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Whitehouse, TX - The Clifton Cubs dropped game one of their regional semi-final series against Kirbyville 5-1 on Saturday in Whitehouse.

The Cubs will need a win on Friday against Kirbyville to force a decisive Game three on Saturday.