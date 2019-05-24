High School Football

Clifton Drops Series Opener Against Kirbyville

By:

Posted: May 23, 2019 09:40 PM CDT

Updated: May 23, 2019 09:53 PM CDT

Whitehouse, TX - The Clifton Cubs dropped game one of their regional semi-final series against Kirbyville 5-1 on Saturday in Whitehouse.

The Cubs will need a win on Friday against Kirbyville to force a decisive Game three on Saturday.

