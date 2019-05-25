Clifton Stays Alive with 5-3 Win over Kirbyville
Whitehouse, TX - The Clifton Cubs staved off elimination with a 5-3 win over Kirbyville on Friday afternoon in Whitehouse.
These teams will play a decisive game three in Whitehouse on Saturday afternoon at 2:00pm.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
