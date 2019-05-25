High School Football

Clifton Stays Alive with 5-3 Win over Kirbyville

By:

Posted: May 24, 2019 09:40 PM CDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 09:40 PM CDT

Whitehouse, TX - The Clifton Cubs staved off elimination with a 5-3 win over Kirbyville on Friday afternoon in Whitehouse.

These teams will play a decisive game three in Whitehouse on Saturday afternoon at 2:00pm.

