Crawford Softball Rallies For 6-5 State Semi-Final Win

Posted: May 29, 2019 09:26 PM CDT

Austin, TX - The Crawford Lady Pirates erased a 5-3 deficit on Wednesday in Austin to claim their spot in the 2A State Title Game.

Crawford had not trailed that deep into the game in quite some time, but the team was able to dig deep and find the extra gear they needed.

Crawford will face off against Thorndale on Thursday afternoon at McCombs Field in Austin.

 

