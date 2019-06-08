Dave Campbells 4A Preseason Rankings Have Central Texas Flare

Dave Campbells Texas Football unveiled their preseason top-10 rankings for both 4A Divisions on Friday and Central Texas was well represented.

In 4A Division one the defending Champion La Vega Pirates topped the poll, while the Lampasas Badgers poised for a breakout this year were slotted in 8th.

REVEALED: Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s preseason Top 10 for Class 4A Division I!



Expanded #TXHSFB rankings, including the Top 25 in Class 4A DI, in the 2019 summer edition of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football!



In division two, district 8-4A was well represented as the Connally Cadets captured their highest preseason ranking in School history slotted in 6th, while their district bunk-mate Lorena comes in at 8th.