Friday Night Football Fever Preview: Connally

Waco, TX - The Connally Cadets are loaded with talent and experience in 2018 hoping to put the pieces together to get into the playoff conversation.

They have some division one players scattered throughout the offense as Lineman Trent Pullen, receiver Korie Black and running back Jay'veon Sunday, have the name recognition but have plenty of talent around them as well.

The Cadets will open the season on Friday August 31st at home against Palestine.