High School Football

Friday Night Football Fever Preview: Gatesville Hornets

By:

Posted: Aug 24, 2018 10:27 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 24, 2018 10:27 PM CDT

Waco, Texas - The Gatesville Hornets started 2017 going 7-0, only to falter down the stretch, losing their final four games, including a first round playoff exit.  This year, the district will be even tougher after adding Stephenville and Brownwood to the mix.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Stay Connected