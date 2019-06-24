Gatesville's Cooper Leaving to Join Art Briles at Mount Vernon Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Gatesville, TX - Gateville Head Coach Kyle Cooper is resigning from his post at Gatesville to join Art Briles' staff at Mount Vernon ISD.

Both Mount Vernon ISD's Superintendent, Dr. Jason McCullough, and Gatesville superintendent, Dr. Barrett Pollard confirmed the news to FOX 44-TV on Monday Afternoon.

"We wish Kyle and his family the best of luck in his new endeavor," Pollard said in an email on Monday. "He has served Gatesville well for 12 years. We will begin the search for his replacement soon. No decisions have been made yet, but we will place a high priority on filling the position since two-a-days are right around the corner.

The news was first reported by Dave Campbell's Texas High School Football's Matt Stepp, on Monday afternoon. Cooper then confirmed the news during a visit with ESPN Central Texas.

Cooper has been at Gatesville for 12 seasons leading them to several playoff appearances, most recently in 2017.